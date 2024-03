BALTIMORE - A vacant building fire caused MTA to detour some of its bus routes Sunday evening in Baltimore.

Firefighters responded around 6 p.m. to the 500 block of E. 42nd Street, and it was contained in about 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

However, MTA says a detour is in place until 1:30 a.m. for the Citylink red and the LocalLink Northbound from Greenmount Avenue and 33rd Street and Southbound from York Road and Coldspring Lane.