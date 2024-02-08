Watch CBS News
Usher adds second show in Baltimore on Summer tour

By Rohan Mattu

BALTIMORE -- Usher will be performing two shows in Baltimore this summer as part of his "Past Present Future Tour," Live Nation announced Thursday. 

The company announced a second show after "overwhelming response" to Tuesday's announcement that the superstar would be coming to Charm City. 

The Grammy award-winning R&B icon is set to perform at CFG Bank Arena on Friday, August 23 and Saturday, August 24, after the tour opening performance in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, August 20, and Wednesday, August 21.  

The general on-sale begins on Monday, February 12 at 10 a.m.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will visit 24 cities in North America.

Tickets for the newly added dates will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales (details below) beginning on Thursday, February 8

You can purchase tickets here.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the new dates beginning on February 8 at 10 a.m. until February 11 at 10 p.m.

Verizon Up customers will be able to purchase presale tickets February 8 at 10 am to Sunday, February 11 at 10 p.m.

Usher will also be performing at this year's Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

