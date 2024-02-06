Usher to perform at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore this fall

BALTIMORE -- Usher will be stopping in Baltimore this fall as part of his "Past Present Future Tour," Live Nation announced Tuesday.

The Grammy award-winning R&B icon is set to perform at CFG Bank Arena on August 24, following the tour opening performance in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena on August 20.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will visit 24 cities in North America.

Tickets will be available beginning on Wednesday, February 7.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Monday, February 12 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets at here.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for U.S. dates beginning on February 7 at 10 a.m. until February 11 at 10 p.m.

Verizon Up customers will be able to purchase presale tickets February 7 at 10 am to Sunday, February 11 at 10 p.m.