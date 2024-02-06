Watch CBS News
Local News

Usher to perform at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore this fall

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Tuesday morning news roundup: February 6, 2024
Your Tuesday morning news roundup: February 6, 2024 01:33

BALTIMORE -- Usher will be stopping in Baltimore this fall as part of his "Past Present Future Tour," Live Nation announced Tuesday.

The Grammy award-winning R&B icon is set to perform at CFG Bank Arena on August 24, following the tour opening performance in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena on August 20.  

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will visit 24 cities in North America.

Tickets will be available beginning on Wednesday, February 7.   

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Monday, February 12 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets at here.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for U.S. dates beginning on February 7 at 10 a.m. until February 11 at 10 p.m.

Verizon Up customers will be able to purchase presale tickets February 7 at 10 am to Sunday, February 11 at 10 p.m.

Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on February 6, 2024 / 10:20 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.