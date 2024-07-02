UPS to shut down Baltimore County warehouse, cutting 540 jobs

BALTIMORE -- United Parcel Service plans to shut down it's Baltimore County distribution warehouse and lay off 540 workers, according to a state database.

On June 20, UPS notified the Maryland Department of Labor that they will be closing their facility at 3901 Vero Road on Aug. 23. The 182,000-square-foot facility is off Interstate 95 and southwest of Baltimore city limits.

According to the state database, UPS laid off 118 people at the same facility in March.

UPS Unionized employees received substantial pay raises last year after contract negotiations, according to The New York Times, but in January, CEO Carol Tomé announced the company's plan to lay off about 12,000 employees this year.