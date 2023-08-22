Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore judge lifts most redactions in report on sex abuse within Archdiocese of Baltimore

/ The Baltimore Banner

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore judge on Tuesday ordered redactions may be lifted for all but three of the names blacked out from a report on the history of sex abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Robert K. Taylor also ordered the attorney general's office may release a copy of the report with the redactions lifted after Sept. 26.

Read more at The Baltimore Banner

First published on August 22, 2023 / 9:57 AM

© 2023 The Baltimore Banner. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.