Baltimore judge lifts most redactions in report on sex abuse within Archdiocese of Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore judge on Tuesday ordered redactions may be lifted for all but three of the names blacked out from a report on the history of sex abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore.
Baltimore Circuit Judge Robert K. Taylor also ordered the attorney general's office may release a copy of the report with the redactions lifted after Sept. 26.
