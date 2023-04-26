University of Maryland to celebrate 'Maryland Day' with events, activities
BALTIMORE - The University of Maryland is getting ready for "Maryland Day."
In its 25th year, this is the university's largest outreach event.
The event will be on the College Park campus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. It's free.
Organizers say there will be more than 300 different events and activities to check out.
That includes the "Glenn l. Martin Wind Tunnel."
The football team will also play its Red-White Scrimmage.
Check out this website for more information.
