Maryland Terps wrap up spring practice with Red-White scrimmage this weekend

The Maryland Terrapins are winding down spring practices this week.

They will host their annual Red-White Spring Football Scrimmage at 12 p.m. Saturday in College Park, Maryland.

Head coach Mike Locksley is headed into his fifth season with the Terps.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa returns for his fourth season with high hopes for the Terps.

Locksley spoke about what the team has accomplished in five weeks of spring practice.

"An opportunity to evaluate the younger players who maybe didn't play a bunch a year ago but now are thrust into some opportunities and roles where we get to evaluate them and see who can be playmakers for us as we start our season prep," Locksley said.

Maryland will open its season Sept. 2 against Towson.

The Terps home game against Virginia in week three has been moved to a Friday night game on Sept. 15.

"I feel like the team is really competitive right now," Maryland defensive back Tarheeb Still said. "Guys are getting after it. Guys working hard. A lot of guys stay after to get in extra work and coach is instilling competitiveness and toughness and consistency. So I feel like guys are really just trying to be consistent, get after it every day and get better."