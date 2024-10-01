University of Maryland can't cancel Gaza vigil, federal judge rules

A federal judge on Tuesday granted a University of Maryland student group's request for an injunction that would allow them to hold a vigil commemorating the lives lost in the war between Israel and Hamas — with a few conditions.

U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte determined that the students would likely prevail on their free speech arguments and ruled that the event may proceed so long as the group asks participants to identify themselves, and allows the university to provide security and oust anyone who fails to comply with reasonable crowd-control measures.

The local chapter of the Students for Justice in Palestine organization last month sought an emergency court order after the University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines canceled all student-led "expressive events" scheduled for Oct. 7.

"While I deeply respect the rule of law and due process, I think Oct. 7 is an inappropriate date for such an event," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said. "What I do know is that students at the University of Maryland have the right to feel safe, and we will work with local and University leaders to ensure their safety."

