UMBC officer due in court in on-campus arson case

BALTIMORE -- A University of Maryland, Baltimore County police officer accused of setting a string of fires on campus while on duty is set to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Officer Walter Christopher is due in Baltimore County Circuit Court at 1 p.m. for a bail review hearing to determine whether he will be released from custody while awaiting trial on a list of charges related to the on-campus arsons.

Christopher, a 36-year-old from Havre de Grace who has been on the force for two years, has been suspended pending the outcome of the criminal case, a UMBC spokesperson told WJZ in an emailed statement Tuesday evening.

The officer was arrested on campus Tuesday on a warrant charging him with 12 counts, including second-degree arson, malicious burning and malicious destruction of property.

Christopher's arrest came a day after a Baltimore County grand jury indicted him on a criminal complaint accusing him of setting four fires on campus beginning in December 2021.

Additional details about the fires were not immediately released.

At last check Tuesday, Christopher remained in custody at the Baltimore County Detention Center, where he was held without bond.