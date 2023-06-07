Funeral service owner charged in murder of pallbearer in burial of 10-year-old at Prince George's County cemetery

BALTIMORE - The owner of a funeral service company has been charged with the murder of a pallbearer in a burial of a 10-year-old homicide victim in Prince George's County.

Police said 48-year-old Wilson Chavis, from Hughesville, Maryland, is accused of shooting two people Tuesday during a dispute at Washington National Cemetery.

Ronald Steven Banks, 30, from Washington D.C. was killed, while a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Police said Chavis, who owns the funeral and burial service for 10-year-old Ariana Davis, who was shot on Mother's Day in Washington D.C., confronted two people at the service.

Officers said the confrontation involved people affiliated with a second funeral service company with which Chavis has a long-standing business dispute.

Several funeral attendees became upset with Chavis and confronted him, police said.

Police said Chavis pulled out a gun and fired two shots, striking Banks and the female.

He then took off in his car before he was stopped by officers and was taken into custody.

Chavis is charged with first and second-degree murder, attempted first and second-degree murder and related charges.