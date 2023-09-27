U.S. Senator Ben Cardin accepts role as chair of Senate Foreign Relations Committee

BALTIMORE - U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, a Democrat from Maryland , has been named Chair of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Cardin has been a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee since January 2007 when he first joined the Senate.

He takes over for Sen. Bob Menendez, from New Jersey, who pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to three federal charges stemming from an alleged bribery scheme.

Menendez was released on a $100,000 bond and had to surrender his passport.

The Justice Department claimed Menendez and his wife engaged in a yearslong plot through which the couple accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars, gold bars and a Mercedes-Benz convertible, among other items. But Menendez has defiantly denied any wrongdoing and repeatedly said he believes that he will be exonerated.

He replaces Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, who pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to federal charges accusing him of pocketing bribes of cash and gold bars in exchange for wielding his political influence to secretly advance Egyptian interests and do favors for local businessmen. Menendez was forced to step down as chairman of the committee and is facing increasing calls for his resignation.

Cardin said he is accepting the role with "great humility" and "appreciation."

"Democracy and freedom are being tested around the world. America's national security, which depends on effective diplomacy and international development, as well as a strong defense, is facing challenges that require focused and responsible leadership in Congress to work with the White House on behalf of the American people," Sen. Cardin said. "For these reasons, it is with great humility and appreciation to Majority Leader Schumer and my colleagues that I accept this role as Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at this time."