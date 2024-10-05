Two teens shot, wounded in Fells Point early Saturday morning

BALTIMORE – Two teens were shot in Fells Point early Saturday morning, according to Baltimore City Police.

Around 1:58 a.m. officers in the Fells Point area responded to the 600 block of South Broadway after hearing gunshots.

Once on the scene, they found a 16-year-old male and 19-year-old female both suffering from gunshot wounds to their legs. Both were taken to a nearby hospital and have been listed in stable condition.

According to police, a person of interest was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered.

Central District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2411.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.