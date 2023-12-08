Two men arrested for allegedly going on Dundalk carjacking spree

BALTIMORE -- Two men have been charged in connection with a series of carjackings that occurred in the Dundalk area within the span of about 30 minutes earlier this week, according to Baltimore County Police.

Jaiven Ross, 18, and Alexander Rodriguez, 18, allegedly took part in four attempted carjackings and two armed carjackings, police said.

The two men are facing charges in a separate armed robbery investigation, too, according to authorities.

The carjackings started on Admiral Boulevard, in a residential stretch of historic Dundalk, with an attempted carjacking just after 7 p.m.

Minutes later, another carjacking attempt was called in a few blocks away on Dunmanway.

Then, just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to an armed carjacking on nearby Yorkway.

Ross and Rodrigues are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center, police said.