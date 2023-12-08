Watch CBS News
Local News

Two men arrested for allegedly going on Dundalk carjacking spree

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Friday Evening News Roundup (12/8/2023)
Your Friday Evening News Roundup (12/8/2023) 01:38

BALTIMORE -- Two men have been charged in connection with a series of carjackings that occurred in the Dundalk area within the span of about 30 minutes earlier this week, according to Baltimore County Police.

Jaiven Ross, 18, and Alexander Rodriguez, 18, allegedly took part in four attempted carjackings and two armed carjackings, police said.

The two men are facing charges in a separate armed robbery investigation, too, according to authorities.

The carjackings started on Admiral Boulevard, in a residential stretch of historic Dundalk, with an attempted carjacking just after 7 p.m.

Minutes later, another carjacking attempt was called in a few blocks away on Dunmanway.

Then, just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to an armed carjacking on nearby Yorkway.

Ross and Rodrigues are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center, police said. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 10:27 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.