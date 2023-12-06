Baltimore County police respond to multiple carjacking calls in one night in Dundalk

Baltimore County police respond to multiple carjacking calls in one night in Dundalk

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County detectives are investigating three carjackings or attempted carjackings within 30 minutes on Monday in Dundalk.

Officers responded to the scene of the crimes, all within ½ of a mile from each other.

"It blows me away," said Baltimore County resident John Gutkoska. "I know this isn't the greatest area in the world, but that's pretty extreme, even for this area."

Monday's police response started on Admiral Boulevard, in a residential stretch of historic Dundalk, with an attempted carjacking just after 7 p.m.

Minutes later, another carjacking attempt was called in a few blocks away on Dunmanway.



Police then confirmed that just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to an armed carjacking on nearby Yorkway.

"For three carjackings in this short amount of time, yeah, that's a little scary," Gutkoska said.

"I work hard for my money. I don't want to come outside and not have my things because someone wants to joyride and have fun for a moment," said Baltimore County resident Robert Lunn.

Police are investigating whether the three crimes are connected.

Last Saturday, Baltimore County police arrested four teenagers in connection with an armed carjacking just over the city/county line on North Charles Street.

"It was pretty brazen," Baltimore County resident Kathy Wilder said.

An 18-year-old, and three minors between 14 and 15 years old, according to police, were taken into custody.

"Wanna make sure at-risk youth are getting the support they need to choose different pathways," said Baltimore County resident Michael Young.

Baltimore County has eclipsed 100 carjackings, so far this year, representing a 14% increase over last year.

"A lot of it is gang-related," Gutkoska said. "I'm sure, trying to impress their peers."



Back in Dundalk, Lunn said he is investing in security cameras, while also putting some of the responsibility on the guardians.

"We have lost touch with getting communication with our children," Lunn said. "I don't understand what is so hard to understand where your child is."

While some are calling for tougher penalties on children, Gutkoska argues for community solutions.

"The community's gotta come together," Gutkoska said.

Police are asking for any camera footage that might have picked up any of these incidents Monday night.