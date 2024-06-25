Watch CBS News
Two injured after assault in Baltimore County, police presence on Reisterstown road

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Two people are injured following an assault in Baltimore County, according to police.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported assault in the 9100 block of Reisterstown Road.  Two men were found with lacerations to the upper body and were taken to the hospital.

 Police said the victims knew the suspect.

The department said a large police presence can be expected in the 9100 block of Reisterstown Road as the investigation continues. 

Police are still working to determine where the crime took place.

First published on June 25, 2024 / 3:58 PM EDT

