Tupac Shakur receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

BALTIMORE -- One of Baltimore's biggest stars was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tupac Shakur was honored with the 2,758th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his work as an award-winning rapper and film star on June 7, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

He received his star in the category of Recording, commerce officials said

Shakur's sister, Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, was slated to accept the honor on his behalf.

The "California Love" rapper, who was murdered in 1996 at the age of 25, led a successful music and film career, influencing the hip-hop genre and amassing a global fan base. He has sold over 75 million records worldwide, and his "All Eyez on Me" and "Greatest Hits" albums have been Diamond certified.

The rapper found further success in acting. He starred and received critical acclaim in movies such as "Juice," "Poetic Justice," "Above The Rim," "Gridlock'd," and "Gang Related."

"Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary. This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come," stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The former Baltimore home of the hip-hop royalty rapper was listed for sale in November 2022.

It sold for $155,000 earlier this year, according to Redfin.

Tupac was born in New York, but he remained in Baltimore where he attended Roland Park Middle School, then Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, before transferring to the Baltimore School of the Arts where he studied acting, poetry, jazz and ballet.