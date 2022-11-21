Tupac Shakur's Baltimore childhood home listed for sale

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore childhood home of famed rapper and actor Tupac Shakur is up for sale, according to a posting on Redfin.com.

The home, located in the 3900 block of Greenmount Avenue, is listed for $179,000.

Tupac lived in the first floor apartment with his family when he was 13 years old in 1984.

The block where Tupac lived in Baltimore has been named "Tupac Shakur Way."

Tupac- born in New York - remained in Baltimore where he attended Roland Park Middle School, then Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, before he transferred to the Baltimore School of the Arts where he studied acting, poetry, jazz and ballet.

He also met and became friends with actress Jada Pinkett.

Tupac moved to California in 1988.