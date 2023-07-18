Tupac Shakur murder investigation moves forward as Las Vegas police search Nevada home

Las Vegas police on Monday searched a home in connection with the investigation into the murder of superstar rapper Tupac Shakur.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Monday searched a home in Henderson, less than 20 miles from the Las Vegas Strip where Shakur, 25, was killed in a drive-by shooting in 1996.

"LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation," Las Vegas police said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."

The investigation into Shakur's killing has been going on for nearly three decades.

Shakur was born in Harlem and later lived in Baltimore, Maryland. He attended Roland Park Middle School, then Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, before he transferred to the Baltimore School of the Arts where he studied acting, poetry, jazz and ballet. That is where he met and became friends with actress Jada Pinkett.

Tupac Shakur after a performance in Chicago in March 1994. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Last year, the famed rapper's childhood home on Greenmount Avenue in Baltimore was listed for sale on Redfin.com. Tupac had lived in the first-floor apartment with his family when he was 13 years old in 1984.

Eventually, Tupac moved to California in 1988.

This year, part of a street in Oakland, California, was named after Shakur.

A stretch of MacArthur Boulevard by Lake Merritt where Shakur once lived will keep its existing name and receive the additional, honorary name of Tupac Shakur Way.

In 2019, Greg Kading, a retired Los Angeles police detective, alleged to CBS News Los Angeles that Shakur's murder had already been solved after Duane Davis — also known as Keffe D — confessed to his involvement in the killing of Shakur while being questioned in connection with the murder of Biggie Smalls.

At the time, Las Vegas police only said that the case was still an open investigation.

Last month, Shakur posthumously received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in honor of his contributions to the arts, as well as his activism for racial equality.

The rapper influenced the hip-hop genre and amassed a global fan base, selling over 75 million records worldwide and winning six Grammy Award nominations during his short five-year recording career.

WJZ will continue to update her developing story.