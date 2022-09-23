Trump reportedly hosting Mar-A-Lago fundraiser for Dan Cox, candidate for Maryland governor

BALTIMORE -- Former President Donald Trump will host a fundraiser next month for Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, according to our media partner the Baltimore Banner.

The event will be held with Cox at Trump's Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida on Oct. 16, according to a copy of the invitation obtained by the Banner.

The invitation reportedly says guests can pay $1,776 -- the year the Declaration of Independence was adopted -- to attend a "private cocktail reception" at the club. A picture with Trump and Cox would reportedly cost an additional $25,000.

Cox, a far-right lawmaker endorsed by Trump, prevailed in July's primary over Kelly Schulz, a fellow Republican and former Maryland Commerce Secretary who had the backing of outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan.

An election denier who has taken a series of hard-line conservative positions, Cox faces disdain from fellow Republican and outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan, who told WJZ he will not be voting for Cox in November.

Democratic opponent Wes Moore holds a major fundraising advantage over Cox. According to August campaign finance reports, Moore raised $1.7 million in the five weeks after last month's primary, while Cox raised about $196,600 in the same time period.

Moore also holds a big lead in recent polling, with a 22-point lead over Cox, according to Goucher Poll results released Monday.