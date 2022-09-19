Moore holds 22-point lead over Cox for Maryland governor, Goucher Poll says

BALTIMORE -- A Goucher College poll has Democrat Wes Moore with a 22-point lead over Republican candidate Dan Cox for Maryland governor.

The poll, released Monday morning, surveyed 1,008 Maryland residents from Sept. 8 to 12. Of those surveyed, 748 were identified as likely voters.

If the general election for Maryland governor was held today, 53% of the likely voters surveyed said they would vote for Moore, while 31% would vote for Cox.

Libertarian candidate David Lasher and Green Party candidate Nancy Wallace earned 4% and 2 percent of the vote in the poll, respectively. The pollsters said 9% of those surveyed said they were undecided.

Democrats not only have a strong lead in the gubernatorial race, but polled well in the races for Maryland Attorney General, State Comptroller, and U.S. Senate.

Democrat Anthony Brown holds a 22-point lead over Republican Michael Peroutka for Attorney General. Democrat Booke Lierman holds a 13-point lead over Republican Barry Glassman for comptroller. And incumbent Democrat Chris Van Hollen holds a 23-point lead over Republican Chris Chaffee.

"The Democratic ticket is in a strong position to sweep the statewide contests this cycle. The Democratic nominee Wes Moore is viewed favorably by a majority of state voters, and perceptions of his mix of progressive and moderate politics align with how many Maryland voters view themselves," says Mileah Kromer, Director of the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College.

Maryland remains firmly blue, but Republican Gov. Larry Hogan continues to enjoy the high approval rating he has maintained over the last eight years. Pollsters found 62% of Marylanders approve of the job Hogan is doing as governor. Hogan's highest approval rating was 71% in October 2020.

Cox was endorsed by former president Donald Trump in Trump and Hogan's proxy war during Maryland's Republican primary. Hogan has called Cox "a QAnon whack job," and has said "he has no chance to win the race whatsoever."

"Dan Cox's endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump and his own political views secured his primary win but remain at odds with the Democratic and independent voters he needs to build a winning coalition," Kromer said.