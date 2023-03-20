Trooper: Good Samaritans helped woman, child in crash before she was struck running into traffic on I-695

BALTIMORE – A good Samaritan and an off-duty police officer attempted to pull a 26-year-old woman and her young child out of a three-car crash before she ran into oncoming traffic on I-695 in Anne Arundel County, according to a spokesperson with the Maryland State Police.

Deja Sharvon May was killed when she left the scene of the crash Saturday night, jumped over the concrete wall and ran into oncoming traffic and was struck on I-695.

"A good Samaritan, along with an off-duty Bowie Police officer who'd been on the scene, were able to pull [May] out of her vehicle, along with her son," Maryland State Police spokesperson Elena Russo said.

The reason May left the scene, and her 6-year-old son, still has investigators confused.

Troopers said that for "reasons unknown," May ran into traffic the opposite direction of I-695. She was taken to Shock Trauma where she died.

Russo said the good Samaritan told officers he didn't notice anything wrong with May.

"He did make it sound like she was coherent after getting out of that vehicle," Russo said. "What caused her to jump over that jersey wall still remains to be in question."

The three-car crash happened around 9:20 p.m. in Linthicum Heights. The child was taken to the hospital.

Based on witness statements, Russo said speed may have been a key factor in the crash.

"Eyewitnesses told police that [May] had been driving at a high rate of speed, possibly chasing a silver BMW prior to the crash," Russo said.

Russo said witnesses were quick to help May and her son.

One of the drivers involved in the initial crash was taken to the hospital with some injuries. The third driver wasn't hurt in the crash.

An autopsy and toxicology report are pending.