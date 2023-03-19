Woman dies after leaving three-car wreck, running into traffic on I-695 in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE - A woman was killed when she left the scene of a three-car crash Saturday night, jumped over the concrete wall and ran into oncoming traffic and was struck on I-695 in Anne Arundel County.

Maryland State Police said 26-year-old Deja Sharvon May, from Baltimore, had a 6-year-old child in the car when she collided with two other cars around 9:20 p.m. on the outerloop of I-695 in Linthicum Heights.

Troopers said that for "reasons unknown," May got out of her car and ran into traffic on the Innerloop of I-695. She was taken to Shock Trauma where she died.

The child was also taken to the hospital with conditions unknown.

No other injuries were reported.

Witnesses are asked to call troopers at 410-761-5130.