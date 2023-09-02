Triple shooting along West Baltimore thoroughfare leaves one man in critical condition

BALTIMORE -- Three men were shot on a busy street in West Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.

Officers paroling the west side of the city heard gunfire at 11:34 p.m., police said.

They responded to the sound of bullets and found two men—ages 32 and 37—suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, according to authorities.

While officers were at the site of the shooting, they learned that a 23-year-old man had arrived at a local hospital, police said.

The man is in critical but stable condition, according to authorities.

There was a deadly shooting on the same block about two months ago, per police records.

That's where officers found 39-year-old Steven Johnson suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds on June 29, according to authorities.

Johnson died from his injuries at the University of Maryland Medical Center, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.