Man shot, killed in Upton neighborhood of Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot Thursday night in the Upton neighborhood of Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded at 10:19 p.m. to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, where they found a 39-year-old man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment, where he died, police said.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.