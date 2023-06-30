Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot, killed in Upton neighborhood of Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot Thursday night in the Upton neighborhood of Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded at 10:19 p.m. to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, where they found a 39-year-old man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. 

The man was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment, where he died, police said. 

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 30, 2023 / 7:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.