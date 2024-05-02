Trial postponed for suspect charged with shooting two Baltimore County officers

BALTIMORE -- The trial for David Linthicum, the suspect accused of shooting two Baltimore County police officers last year, has been postponed, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.

Court documents say Linthicum took police on a near three-day manhunt, after a shooting at his home in Cockeysville.

Police said they responded to a call from Linthicum's father, saying he was suicidal. When police arrived at his home, he allegedly fired 15 rounds at his father and the responding officer before fleeing the residence.

During the multi-hour manhunt, Linthicum allegedly shot another officer, and stole a police vehicle. The search ended in Harford County after an eight-hour standoff in a wooded area near Fallston Mall, where Linthicum was eventually arrested.

Linthicum faces attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, criminal firearm use, and carjacking charges, and is held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.