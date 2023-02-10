David Linthicum arrested In Fallston after manhunt

BALTIMORE --- Police have taken 24-year-old David Linthicum into custody.

Harford County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest just before 6:00 a.m. Friday.

In a press conference Friday morning police say the arrest was made "successfully and peacefully."

After disappearing into the woods, Police say Linthicum tried to seclude himself in a rocky area to evade police.

According to authorities, Linthicum had ammunition on him when he was arrested, as well as shorts and a sweatshirt on.

Harford County Sherriff Jeff Gahler says it is his understanding that it was a Baltimore County Police vehicle the suspect took on Thursday after shooting a Baltimore County Police detective.

That Detective is on life support at Shock Trauma.

This is the second Baltimore County Police Officer allegedly shot by Linthicum.

David Linthicum had been on the run since Wednesday after a shooting in his home in Cockeysville.

Harford County Sheriff's, Baltimore County Police, MSP, FBI, ATF all assisted and on scene.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski thanked local residents for "their continued patience, support, and cooperation amid this trying and troubling incident."

