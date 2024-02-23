Trial for teen charged in deadly shooting at Edmonson Village to begin Friday

BALTIMORE - It's been more than a year since, several teens were shot in the parking lot of the Edmondson Village Shopping Center.

A story WJZ has covered extensively.

Two 17-year-olds, and two 18-year-old were injured.

16-year-old, Deanta Dorsey, was shot and killed by the gunfire.

A teenage suspect, whose name has not been released by police has since been charged.

His trial is expected to start Friday, after multiple delays.

The 16-year-old suspect was charged as an adult with first-degree murder.

A second suspect remains on the loose, as police still work to piece together this investigation.

Attorneys say surveillance video was key in making this arrest.

The students were across the street from their school— Edmondson Westside High School during their lunch break, when two people started shooting multiple rounds, then taking off.

This shooting was one of the first in the city in January 2023, and it sparked a big conversation about the shopping center.

Since then, leaders say things are getting better, since a new owner, Chicago TREND, bought the property.

The developer announced a $40-million-dollar renovation project to modernize the shopping center, with more upgrades expected to be announced in March or April.

