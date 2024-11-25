Record number of Marylanders expected to travel to Thanksgiving destination

BALTIMORE -- The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is expected to be record-breaking this year, according to analysts.

AAA predicts nearly 80 million people will travel for the holiday nationally. Marylanders are expected to account for around 1.5 million of that total.

Overall, the majority of travelers will be driving. Nationally, it's projected to be 71.7 million, while in Maryland it's projected to be around 1.36 million.

More than 101,000 Marylanders will be catching a flight, while more than 28,000 will be going on a cruise, hopping on a train, or riding a bus.

Changing travel habits

Whether by land, air, or sea: AAA said it expects high numbers across the board this Thanksgiving holiday.

AAA expanded its travel forecast to include the Tuesday before the holiday and the Monday after.

Ragina Ali, from AAA Mid-Atlantic, said it's because they're finding more travelers who are trying to dodge the holiday rush.

"People are trying to get ahead of the rush," Ali said. "They're trying to get out sooner."

Getting through security

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is expecting to screen more than 18 million people nationwide for the holiday travel period. The busiest days are expected to be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday.

AAA reports that 23% more flights were booked compared to last year.

To make sure you catch your flight, TSA recommends coming early. Also, if you can, take advantage of TSA PreCheck.

If you decide to fly with your Thanksgiving dinner in tow, it's important to remember all liquids and gels have to fit in 3.4-ounce containers to be able to be taken through a security checkpoint.

So, it's best to put your gravy, cranberry sauce, and any other liquids and gels into a checked bag. Your turkey, stuffing, and baked goods can be taken with you through a security checkpoint.

Making the drive

With the large majority of Thanksgiving travelers driving, AAA said the worst times to drive will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday afternoon.

Ali said a positive this year is the price at the pump. Nationally, the price is about 20-to-25 cents cheaper than this time last year.

"In Maryland, they are less than last year," Ali said. "Not by quite such a large margin, but still welcome news."

Ali stresses that anyone who's driving a long distance to a Thanksgiving destination should double-check their vehicle to ensure it can make the trip.

"Last year, nationally, AAA came to the rescue of nearly 560,000 stranded motorists," Ali said. "I want to say about 13,000 of those were in the state of Maryland."

For some, the record-breaking travel numbers can be a bit much. Myrna Rivera has driven somewhere in the past, but this year she's hunkering down to avoid the travel headache.

"It's stressful enough and now it seems like everybody seems to travel for Thanksgiving. We thought we'd go ahead, come home and have it at home," Rivera said.