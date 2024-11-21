Traveling for Thanksgiving? Here are the best times to get on the road.
BALTIMORE -- The Thanksgiving Holiday is just days away, and the Maryland State Highway Administration is expecting one of the busiest travel weekends on record.
"Thanksgiving is traditionally a favorite time for Americans to reconnect with family and friends and this year is no different," Ragina Cooper Ali, spokeswoman for AAA in Maryland and Washington, DC said. "While we have seen record travel volume throughout the year, Thanksgiving is usually the busiest and here in Maryland, we are seeing increases across the board, especially as it relates to air and travels by alternate modes."
AAA projects that nearly 1.5 million Marylanders will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, a near two percent increase over 2023, and just over one percent above pre-Pandemic Thanksgiving travelers in 2019.
Gas Prices
Marylanders are paying less at the pump on average in comparison to 2023. Last year's average gas price on Thanksgiving was $3.26 per gallon - but the failure of oil prices in the fall may help to bring the national average below $3.
As of Wednesday, November 20, the average gas price was $3.06.
AAA says about 1,495,345 drivers will travel by automobile this Thanksgiving.
Road Safety Reminders
Taking a road trip for the holiday? AAA has several reminders for those driving during the Thanksgiving holiday. Motorists are urged to remain alert, avoid distractions while driving, and watch for emergency vehicles and utility trucks.