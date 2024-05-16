Traffic changes in place for Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course

NTSB chair testifies at congressional hearing about investigation into Dali failures, and more top s

BALTIMORE -- The 149th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course are just a couple of days away, and traffic modifications are underway ahead of the race.

Preakness Travel Tips

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation recommends using public transportation or carpooling to attend the Preakness festivities.

If you're driving, you'll want to park in a commercial lot and avoid parking in area neighborhoods, as the city plans to strictly enforce parking violations.

Drivers traveling in Northwest Baltimore on Preakness day may experience traffic delays throughout the day, and are encouraged to use the Waze app for live detour navigation.

Traffic Modifications and Road Closures

Friday, May 17, 2024, from at 5:00 a.m. until Sunday, May 19, at 1:00 a.m.

Rogers Avenue – Closed from Winner Avenue to W. Northern Parkway

Bland Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Key Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Woodcrest Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Merville Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Stuart Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Rogers Avenue – One-way traffic westbound from Winner Avenue to Park Heights Avenue

Winner Avenue – One-way traffic northbound from Hayward Avenue to W. Northern Parkway

Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 5:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Westbound Northern Parkway – Right lane closure from Falls Road to W. Rogers Avenue

Westbound Northern Parkway – Right lane closure from Greenspring Avenue to Pimlico Road

Westbound Northern Parkway – Left lane closure from Preakness Way to Pimlico Road

Eastbound Northern Parkway – Left lane closure from Park Heights Avenue to Greenspring Avenue

Northbound Park Heights Avenue – Left lane closure at Hayward Avenue

Southbound Park Heights Avenue – Left turn lane closure at Rogers Avenue

Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 1:00 a.m. or until clear

Southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramp to eastbound W. Northern Parkway will be closed. Motorists will be redirected to the Cold Spring Lane exits.

Cylburn Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Greenspring Avenue

Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Hayward Avenue – One-way traffic eastbound from Park Heights Avenue to Winner Avenue

Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 1:00 a.m. or until clear

The north & southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramps to westbound Northern Parkway will be closed. Motorists will be redirected to the Cold Spring Lane exits.

Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. until Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 1:00 a.m.

Pimlico Road – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Ken Oak Avenue

Hayward Avenue – One-way traffic westbound from Winner Avenue to Park Heights Avenue

Rogers Avenue – Closed from Pimlico Road to Greenspring Avenue

Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 7:00 p.m. to Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 1:00 a.m. or until clear:

Eastbound Northern Parkway – Right lane closure from Key Avenue to Pimlico Road



