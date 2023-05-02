Watch CBS News
Traffic modifications announced ahead of Flower Mart festival

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BCDOT) has released a list of traffic modifications in effect for Baltimore's annual festival, Flower Mart at Mount Vernon Place.

Flower Mart Closures  Baltimore City DOT

Thursday, May 4, 10:00 a.m. - Sunday, May 7, 10:00 a.m. 

Road Closures

  • Charles Street from Centre to Madison Streets
  • East Mt. Vernon Place from St. Paul to Cathedral to Streets
  • West Mount Vernon Place from Cathedral to St. Paul Street
  • South side of Madison Street closed from Lovegrove to Morton Streets

Thursday, May 4:00 a.m. - Sunday, May 7, 10:00 a.m. 

Parking Restrictions

  • North and south sides of East Mount Vernon Place from St. Paul to Cathedral Streets
  • North and south sides of West Mount Vernon Place from Cathedral to St. Paul Streets
  • Charles Street from Centre to Madison Streets
  • South side of Madison Street from Lovegrove to Morton Streets
  • West side of N. Charles Street from Hamilton to Centre Streets

  
Friday, May 5, 7:00 a.m. - Sunday, May 7, 10:00 a.m.

Road Closures

  • Madison Street from St. Paul to Cathedral Streets
  • Charles Street from Madison to Read Streets

Friday, May 5, 6:00 a.m. - Sunday, May 7, 10:00 a.m.

Parking Restrictions 

  • Madison Street from St. Paul to Cathedral Streets
  • Charles Street from Madison to Read Streets


The BCDOT urges motorists to exercise caution, follow posted signs, and adjust travel plans to accommodate these changes during the festival. 

First published on May 2, 2023 / 2:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

