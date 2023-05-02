Traffic modifications announced ahead of Flower Mart festival
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BCDOT) has released a list of traffic modifications in effect for Baltimore's annual festival, Flower Mart at Mount Vernon Place.
Thursday, May 4, 10:00 a.m. - Sunday, May 7, 10:00 a.m.
Road Closures
- Charles Street from Centre to Madison Streets
- East Mt. Vernon Place from St. Paul to Cathedral to Streets
- West Mount Vernon Place from Cathedral to St. Paul Street
- South side of Madison Street closed from Lovegrove to Morton Streets
Thursday, May 4:00 a.m. - Sunday, May 7, 10:00 a.m.
Parking Restrictions
- North and south sides of East Mount Vernon Place from St. Paul to Cathedral Streets
- North and south sides of West Mount Vernon Place from Cathedral to St. Paul Streets
- Charles Street from Centre to Madison Streets
- South side of Madison Street from Lovegrove to Morton Streets
- West side of N. Charles Street from Hamilton to Centre Streets
Friday, May 5, 7:00 a.m. - Sunday, May 7, 10:00 a.m.
Road Closures
- Madison Street from St. Paul to Cathedral Streets
- Charles Street from Madison to Read Streets
Friday, May 5, 6:00 a.m. - Sunday, May 7, 10:00 a.m.
Parking Restrictions
- Madison Street from St. Paul to Cathedral Streets
- Charles Street from Madison to Read Streets
The BCDOT urges motorists to exercise caution, follow posted signs, and adjust travel plans to accommodate these changes during the festival.
