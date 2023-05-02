Traffic modifications announced ahead of Flower Mart festival

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BCDOT) has released a list of traffic modifications in effect for Baltimore's annual festival, Flower Mart at Mount Vernon Place.

Flower Mart Closures Baltimore City DOT

Thursday, May 4, 10:00 a.m. - Sunday, May 7, 10:00 a.m.

Road Closures

Charles Street from Centre to Madison Streets

East Mt. Vernon Place from St. Paul to Cathedral to Streets

West Mount Vernon Place from Cathedral to St. Paul Street

South side of Madison Street closed from Lovegrove to Morton Streets

Thursday, May 4:00 a.m. - Sunday, May 7, 10:00 a.m.

Parking Restrictions

North and south sides of East Mount Vernon Place from St. Paul to Cathedral Streets

North and south sides of West Mount Vernon Place from Cathedral to St. Paul Streets

Charles Street from Centre to Madison Streets

South side of Madison Street from Lovegrove to Morton Streets

West side of N. Charles Street from Hamilton to Centre Streets



Friday, May 5, 7:00 a.m. - Sunday, May 7, 10:00 a.m.

Road Closures

Madison Street from St. Paul to Cathedral Streets

Charles Street from Madison to Read Streets

Friday, May 5, 6:00 a.m. - Sunday, May 7, 10:00 a.m.

Parking Restrictions

Madison Street from St. Paul to Cathedral Streets

Charles Street from Madison to Read Streets



The BCDOT urges motorists to exercise caution, follow posted signs, and adjust travel plans to accommodate these changes during the festival.