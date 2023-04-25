Flower Mart returns to Mount Vernon Place this spring

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's annual festival, Flower Mart at Mount Vernon Place will is returning this spring.

Overseen by the Mount Vernon Conservancy, the festival remains dedicated to promoting Baltimore's greening efforts.

"The initial 1911 vision of the Flower Mart, which focused on fostering the greening of the city, aligns seamlessly with our mission to preserve Mount Vernon Place, Baltimore's most historic green space," said Lance Humphries, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Conservancy.

The two-day event will feature 60 local vendors, including 16 florists and greenhouses. Art and crafts inspired by flowers and green themes will be on display, alongside a diverse array of local food vendors such as Ekiben, Sourced Crepes, and Smokin' Joes Smokehouse Cafe.

Nonprofit organizations, including Baltimore Tree Trust, UME Master Gardeners, and the National Aquarium, will share their greening expertise at booths throughout the festival.

Free workshops, such as urban tree planting with Midtown Community Benefits District, and mastering the Japanese art of kokedama with local vendor Mister Kokedama, will also be offered.

The festival will also host 20 musical performances by Baltimore-area musicians across two stages, covering a wide range of genres, from classic and contemporary jazz to opera, flamenco, traditional folk and bluegrass, pop/r&b, and more.

The festival will take place around the Washington Monument on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can learn more about the festival by visiting mountvernonplace.org