Watch CBS News
Local News

Towson University graduate partners with NFL after designing Taylor Swift's custom jacket

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

WJZ's Friday morning news roundup 2/2/2024
WJZ's Friday morning news roundup 2/2/2024 03:12

BALTIMORE -- The designer behind Taylor Swift's viral Chiefs coat has landed a deal with the NFL. 

It was impossible to miss if you were watching the Kansas City Chiefs divisional playoff game: Swift supporting her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, in a custom red and white coat styled after Kelce's jersey. 

It was made by 2016 Towson University graduate Kristin Juszczyk, who is married to All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk, a former player for the Baltimore Ravens and now the San Francisco 49ers.

Juszczyk has designed for celebrities before, but Swift's co-sign launched her business into the stratosphere. Now, she has a licensing agreement with the NFL, according to Sportico.

The agreement allows her to officially use NFL logos in the apparel she brands as Designs by Kristin.

In a TikTok video, Juszczyk described the making of Swift's jacket, saying she added "some extra puff and a nice thick liner."

She has gained nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram since posting the coat on her platform, according to ESPN.   

@kristinjuszczyk

Can’t thank you both enough!! 🥹 @Taylor Swift Brittany Mahomes

♬ original sound - Kristin Juszczyk

Juszczyk's might have Taylor Swift to credit for her recent success, but they'll be at odds on Super Bowl Sunday, when her husband and the 49ers face off against Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. 

The designer has also made custom jackets for Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and actor Taylor Lautner, a big Detroit Lions fan.

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on February 2, 2024 / 12:03 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.