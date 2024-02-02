Towson University graduate partners with NFL after designing Taylor Swift's custom jacket

BALTIMORE -- The designer behind Taylor Swift's viral Chiefs coat has landed a deal with the NFL.

It was impossible to miss if you were watching the Kansas City Chiefs divisional playoff game: Swift supporting her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, in a custom red and white coat styled after Kelce's jersey.

It was made by 2016 Towson University graduate Kristin Juszczyk, who is married to All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk, a former player for the Baltimore Ravens and now the San Francisco 49ers.

Juszczyk has designed for celebrities before, but Swift's co-sign launched her business into the stratosphere. Now, she has a licensing agreement with the NFL, according to Sportico.

The agreement allows her to officially use NFL logos in the apparel she brands as Designs by Kristin.

In a TikTok video, Juszczyk described the making of Swift's jacket, saying she added "some extra puff and a nice thick liner."

She has gained nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram since posting the coat on her platform, according to ESPN.

Juszczyk's might have Taylor Swift to credit for her recent success, but they'll be at odds on Super Bowl Sunday, when her husband and the 49ers face off against Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The designer has also made custom jackets for Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and actor Taylor Lautner, a big Detroit Lions fan.