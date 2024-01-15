Towson University graduate designs custom puffer jacket for Taylor Swift

BALTIMORE - If you were watching the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game, of course, you saw the famous singer Taylor Swift supporting her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift was wearing a custom puffer coat made of Kelce's No. 87 jersey.

That red jacket was custom-made by 2016 Towson University graduate Kristin Juszczyk, who is married to All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who played for the Ravens and now the San Francisco 49ers.

In a TikTok video, Kristin Juszczyk said she added "some extra puff and a nice thick liner."

She added, "beauty doesn't always have to be pain, right?"

Saturday night's Chiefs playoff game against Miami was played in subzero temperatures.

Kristin Juszczyk also made custom jackets for Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and actor Taylor Lautner, a big Detroit Lions fan.

She has gained nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram since posting the coat on her platform, according to ESPN.

Kristin Juszczyk's work also includes a jacket for Gold medalist Olympian Simone Biles.