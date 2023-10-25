Topgolf up for sale less than a year after it opened in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Topgolf is up for sale less than a year after it opened in downtown.

The business is listed at more than $59.3 million, according to Matthews Real Estate Investment Services.

Topgolf Baltimore has 19 years remaining on its initial 20-year lease.

"It's confirmed for sale. Can't comment any further," said Josh Ein, First Vice President of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services.

Here are the sale details of the property.

Topgolf Baltimore opened on October 28, 2022.

The venue has three levels and employs more than 500 associates. It features 90 outdoor hitting bays, a full-service restaurant and bar and event space for corporate and social events.

The 65,000-square-foot Baltimore site is the third in Maryland, following locations in Germantown and National Harbor.