Timonium Sky Zone: Community 'shocked' by deadly shooting at family-filled trampoline park

BALTIMORE - Families with children and their parents were inside the Timonium Sky Zone when a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times Saturday evening.

Police arrested 30-year-old Quinton Walker and charged him with first-degree murder. He is accused of shooting Marcus Whitehead while inside near the entrance at the trampoline park on Aylesbury Road.

Whitehead was shot multiple times in the torso and was taken to the hospital where he died, police said.

"Who would bring a gun and why would they bring a gun, you know, if it's something where kids play at? I don't understand that," Griffin said.

Visitors and those who work near Sky Zone are still shocked by the shooting at the popular children's attraction.

"I was really shocked because there is nothing over here but kids," said Cecelia Griffin, who works nearby.

Officers responded to the shooting around 7 p.m.

No one else was injured, and everyone who was there, including young children, during the shooting has been reunited with their families, police said.

The suspected shooter left the area following the shooting and was found elsewhere, according to police.

"I never thought something like this would happen," said Chelsea Nicolette, a parent. "It's a shocker."

Griffin, who works at a nearby grocery, told WJZ the shooting caused her store to be placed on lockdown.

"They said they wouldn't let him out. They kept him inside," Griffin said.

Families who enjoy the trampoline park told WJZ that this incident worries them.

"You just have to be aware of your surroundings but sometimes things are out of your control," said Nicolette.

A Sky Zone employee said the business will be closed for the next few days.