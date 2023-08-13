Baltimore County Police respond to shooting at Timonium trampoline park, one in custody

BALTIMORE -- A potential suspect has been detained in connection to a shooting that happened inside the Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Timonium, Maryland, on Saturday, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Officers responding to the shooting found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital where he remains in serious condition, county police said.

The suspected shooter left the area following the shooting and was found elsewhere, according to county police.

There is no threat to the community and the investigation remains active, police said.

Everyone who was present during the shooting has been reunited with their families, county police said.

The gunshot victim and the shooter appear to know one another, according to county police.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski described the shooting as "shocking" and "horrifying" in a social media post following a press conference on the shooting.

"We are thankful that no children were injured in this shameful act of cowardice," he said. "I thank the @BaltCoPolice for their swift response and for quickly detaining a suspect in this case."

The Baltimore County Violent Crime Unit will be investigating the shooting.

Police said anyone who has information about what shooting should contact 911.