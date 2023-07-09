Watch CBS News
Thunderstorms could bring damaging winds and flash flooding to Maryland

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A First Alert Day has been issued for Sunday. The best chance for strong to severe storms is from noon until 6 p.m. Flash flooding and damaging winds are the main threat from these storms.

WEATHER THREATS

FLASH FLOODING — Thunderstorms will be capable of producing a quick one to two inches of rain with localized amounts of up to four inches. Flash flooding is the number one concern with Sunday's storms.

DAMAGING WINDS — Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour are possible with the most intense storms. The potential for Tornadoes looked rather low as of Saturday night.

TIMING — A line of heavy storms will cross the area and bring with them potential flash flooding and damaging winds. There is the possibility that storms will form a bit earlier, but right now the most likely window is between noon to 6 p.m. 

IMPACTS — Some power outages are possible along with flash flooding in poor drainage and urban areas.

First published on July 8, 2023 / 9:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

