First Alert Forecast: Sunday ALERT DAY for strong storms

BALTIMORE--An ALERT DAY has been issued Sunday for powerful line of storms that may produce flash flooding & wind damage.

Storms on this Saturday afternoon and early evening have been more isolated than the past few days. We're looking at a warm and very muggy evening ahead with the potential of isolated thunderstorms. Any storm has the potential to produce heavy rain and lightning. Otherwise most of us get to enjoy a sultry and quiet evening with temperatures in the 80s.

An ALERT DAY has been declared for Sunday for the potential of heavy showers and thunderstorms. Our greatest concern is for the potential of flash flooding. A flood watch has been issued for most of the viewing area. A widespread 1-2" of rain is likely with heavy storms with pockets of up to 4" possible in the heaviest storms.

FLOOD WATCH SUNDAY AFTERNOON & EVENING: Most of our @WJZ viewing area Sunday afternoon and evening. Widespread 1-2" rainfall totals with localized areas receiving over 4" of rain. Areas that get the higher amounts will see some pockets of flash flooding. Stay weather aware. pic.twitter.com/j7Gvz4KFDl — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) July 8, 2023

in addition to pockets of flash flooding, some storms will be capable of damaging winds. The severe storms that develop on Sunday will be capable of producing wind gusts between 60 to 70 MPH. These type of wind speeds will be capable of producing knocking over some trees and producing power outages.

SEVERE STORMS: Severe storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening. The main threat is damaging winds. Some pockets of hail to the size of quarters are possible in the strongest storms. Frequent lightning also possible. Timing of strong to severe storms is NOON to 6 PM. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/qTN5JXLXRh — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) July 8, 2023

The good news is the line of storms will be moving rather quickly. The worst of the severe weather and flash flood threat should end by early to mid evening.

We'll see a few more isolated storms form Monday as another cold front crosses the area. Less muggy weather returns to the region Tuesday and Wednesday, but the high temperatures will likely still be in the low to mid 90s.

An abundance of heat, humidity, and afternoon to evening thunderstorms looks likely Thursday through next Sunday. It's early, but given the heat and humidity available, some of the storms could be strong to severe.