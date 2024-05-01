Teen charged in Baltimore mass shooting to take plea deal, attorney says

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old charged in a mass shooting in Baltimore's Brooklyn Homes community last August will take a plea deal, according to his attorney.

The 15-year-old defendant faces ten charges, including attempted first-degree murder, two riot charges, and gun charges.

Five suspects were charged in the shooting, which left 28 people injured and two dead.

Aaron Brown, 18, and, Tristan Brian Jackson, 18, along with three minors, were charged with attempted first and second-degree murder.

