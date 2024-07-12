Three homes condemned after fire in Harford County that left firefighter injured, claimed family dog

BALTIMORE -- Three homes were condemned after a fire in the Abingdon neighborhood of Harford County early Friday morning.

One firefighter was injured while battling the flames.

Neighbors said the blaze was like nothing they had ever seen before.

One of the homes was completely destroyed by the flames, and one family's pet dog died in the fire.

Officials say an initial investigation indicates the fire started on a back deck and then quickly spread.

Video, taken by a neighbor, showed the fire engulfing a deck and shooting into the air.

"I'm bad at distance, but it had to have been 30 feet that the flames were shooting up from the top of the house and pouring out of the windows," said Sarah Walsh, who lives in the community.

The Master Deputy State Fire Marshal says 55 firefighters worked to put the fire out.

One of the firefighters was injured, but has been released from the hospital.

Now, the Abingdon community is rallying behind those impacted by the fire.

"The loss that they must feel, I can't even imagine having everything you own - every part of you, any heirloom, anything - just to be completely gone," Walsh said. "It's a very, very tight knit community. Our homeowners association office, she's already looking into getting in contact with the families - if there are children, if they need clothes, anything that the community can do."