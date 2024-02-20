Three Baltimore County Police officers suspended after alleged assault on detainee

BALTIMORE -- Three Baltimore County Police officers are suspended and facing charges in an alleged assault on a detainee in Baltimore City, Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said during a press conference Tuesday.

Bates said Baltimore County Police Corporal Zachary Small was charged with second degree assault, reckless engagement, excessive force, and misconduct in office.

Baltimore County officers Jacob Bruce and Justin Graham were also indicted for misconduct in the same incident, which took place in the

The indictment alleges that the officers cuffed the suspect's hands behind his back, placed leg shackles around his legs, and placed him inside a patrol vehicle.

According to court documents, the suspect complained that the car was too hot, and told the officers "I cannot breathe." Small allegedly sprayed the suspect with pepper spray nine times in the face before closing the car door once again.

The suspect then began choking and gasping for air, calling out for assistance, and kicking against the car door to get the attention of the other officers, according to the indictment. Small then pulled the suspect out of the car by the shirt, threw him on the ground, and began yanking his hair back and forth while he pleaded for help, the indictment alleges.