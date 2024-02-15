3 Baltimore County police officers indicted in city assault case

Three Baltimore County police officers have been indicted by Baltimore prosecutors in connection with an alleged assault that took place in the city last fall, electronic court records show.

Cpl. Zachary Small, 51, is facing charges of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, misconduct in office and a related charge.

Also charged were officers Justin Graham-Moore, 24, and Jacob Roos, 28. They are each charged with one count of misconduct in office.

