Thousands without power in Baltimore area after Tuesday storm, BGE reports

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Thousands are without power in the Baltimore area Wednesday morning after a hard-hitting storm brought heavy rain, damaging winds and flooding. 

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, 703 active outages are affecting over 13,000 customers, according to the Baltimore Gas and Electric outage map.

When the Power Goes Out 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has these tips to stay safe in the event your power goes out:
  • To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, use generators, pressure washers, grills, and similar items outdoors only. Generators should be used at least 20 feet away from your home.
  • Identify and throw away food that may not be safe to eat.
  • Check with local authorities to be sure your water is safe.
  • In hot weather, stay cool and drink plenty of fluids to prevent heat-related illness.
  • Avoid downed power lines, if a power line falls on a car, you should stay inside the vehicle.

How to Report an Outage with BGE

Rohan Mattu

First published on January 10, 2024 / 6:03 AM EST

