The SEED School of Maryland offers free tuition, seeks new students

BALTIMORE -- A hidden gem in Baltimore is opening its doors to give students in need a high education at no cost.

The SEED School of Maryland is looking for the next cohort of students and enrollment is now open.

For the past 15 years, the SEED School of Maryland has offered free tuition for ambitious students attending the public boarding school.

"This is going to be their home away from home," Interim Director of Admissions Takee Jobe said.

On Saturday, the school opened its doors to give families a taste of what it would be like for their children to wear maroon and gold.

"We're looking for families who want students that want to go to college," Jobe said. "So, when you go off to college what do you do? You explore college campuses. You want to get a feel for the college campus. You want to get there and see what they have to offer and it's no different here."

The school is looking to fill spots for interested emerging sixth-graders and ninth-graders.

Parents and children toured the 52-acre campus and became acquainted with some of the staff at the open house.

"We know this is the most important decision that parents will make in some ways in their lifetime," Head of School Kirk Sykes said. "We really want to provide as close to a college experience as possible."

From rigorous courses to frequent college tours and the added experience of dormitory living, the school is designed to instill the meaning of college at an early age.

"We know there are lots of students out there who have that sparkle in their eye," Sykes said. "They talk about their dreams of about being a professional: a doctor, a lawyer, a businessperson. We feel we are right in the sweet spot to do that."

With a 91% college enrollment rate so far, moving the tassel on graduation day is not far-fetched.

All interested students must have a family income at 250% or less of the federal poverty guidelines.

Rather, the school takes students from 23 counties across the state and will help with transportation.

"There will be a centralized location where parents can drop off their child," Jobe said. We'll pick them up and drop them back off there."

If anyone missed the open house, interested families can register online for a sneak a peak next Wednesday for an hour.

Enrollment applications must be submitted online by the end of March for selections to be announced in May.