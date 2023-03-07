SEED School of Maryland, tuition-free, college-prep campus opens enrollment

BALTIMORE - Enrollment is open for the SEED School of Maryland.

School officials at the statewide college-preparatory public boarding school told WJZ their college focused approach is paying off

When asked what it's like to live and learn at the SEED School of Maryland, sixth-grader Deemetrick Green said he was accepted by people at the school quickly.

"It was a really good start for me because I was a little scared at first, but my dorm mates loved that I was a new student and they immediately accepted me," Green said.

Head of School Kirk Sykes said the SEED School of Maryland is recognized as the only tuition free preparatory college school for students' entering grades 6 through 12 with a focus on advanced education.

"You know you have 50 acres here on the campus, we try to convey a college like atmosphere," Sykes said.

School admissions officials urge every family interested to apply.

"We are servicing all counties throughout Maryland, so Maryland has 23 counties, and we are looking for students that are not only from Baltimore City, Baltimore County, or places that are close to us," said Interim Director of Admissions Takee Jobe.

The eligibility criteria for admissions requires each applicant to be a Maryland resident plus your family income must be less than 250 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.

"SEED School of Maryland had an 85 percent college acceptance rate," Sykes said. "We're on track this year to eclipse that by 95 percent graduation rate."

The SEED Schools' learning model is proving it gets results.

"I've been accepted to the University of Maryland, Ohio State University Tuskegee University, Louisiana State University," student Faith Fatukasi said.

Efforts are made possible through the generosity of donors for each child's journey to college.

"They made me a better and stronger student because my reading and math and other subjects weren't as high as how they are now," Green said.

The deadline to apply is March 31.

School officials say the school can provide transportation from centralized location.

For information on the school, visit this website.