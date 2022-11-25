The Ravens prepare to face the fierce Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens' Lamar Jackson was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

The star quarterback did not practice on Wednesday and was listed with a hip injury.

But now, he looks on track to play Sunday in Jacksonville.

This week's game sets up pretty much like last week against Carolina.

The Ravens are coming in on a winning streak and facing an opponent with a losing record.

The Jaguars are just 3-and-7.

They have lost six of their last seven games.

While they look to be a team in a tailspin, keep in mind that Jacksonville has been in pretty much every game this season.

In fact, only one of their losses has been by double digits.

The Ravens were heavy favorites last week but found themselves in a tight game with Carolina.

So, they are expecting another tough game this week on the road in Jacksonville.

"[The Jaguars are a] tough, physical team. They play very, very hard," Ravens tight-end Mark Andrews said. "This is going to be a good match. So, we're going to be preparing and doing everything we can this week [to] just be ready to go. Every week, it's bringing that focus, taking it one week at a time; that's what we're doing this week."

Coach John Harbaugh said he anticipates that Sunday will bring "a very, very physical football game."

"We're going to have to play our best to go down there and win," Harbaugh said. "We've had a lot of struggles down in Jacksonville. We haven't been at our best down there over the years. That's not this team, but historically, maybe I've got some scars. So, we need to get ready to play our best football game."