The Hidden Genius Project empowers young black males in Baltimore through tech training

BALTIMORE- The Hidden Genius Project hosted its 12th annual Brothers Code Steam event on Saturday at Coppin State University. The program trains and mentors black male youth in technology creation, entrepreneurship, and leadership skills to transform their lives and communities.

Through their student-centered, project-based approach, they invest in young black men, give them access to technology training, and plug them into an ecosystem of innovation and empowerment.

"Everybody deserves a chance to prove their worth and to be able to make a good living for themselves and The Hidden Genius Project is a huge part in trying to provide that to a group who historically hasn't had the opportunities," Donovan Nutting, a youth educator, explained during the event.

A series of interactive youth-led workshops, expose young people to skills and networks that can guide them to exciting opportunities within the tech sector.

"I feel like it's pretty good and I'm grateful for it and I'm honored to be a part of this program," another attendee stated.

High schoolers may apply to join The Hidden Genius Project here. Applications are open until February 2025.