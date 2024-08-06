The Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-Up Truck is coming to Columbia

COLUMBIA - The 2024 Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is heading to Columbia with exclusive merchandise commemorating the 60th Anniversary of Barbie moving into her very first Dreamhouse.

The truck will be in Columbia Saturday, August 10, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Mall in Columbia, near Maggiano's restaurant.

The Barbie Dreamhouse truck will offer a variety of Barbie Dreamhouse themed apparel, home goods and accessories inspired by a day in life of Barbie.

These items include:

▪ Graphic T-Shirt

▪ Hoodie

▪ Denim Jacket

▪ Baseball Cap

▪ Throw Blanket

▪ Tote

▪ Embroidered patch set

▪ Necklace

▪ Keychain

▪ Pouch set

▪ Plates

▪ Pet bowl

▪ Coasters

▪ Glass Tumbler

▪ Glass Mug

▪ Accessories Cup

▪ Accessories Tray

▪ Thermal Bottle

Fans can also look forward to a free gift with every purchase over $40.

Merchandise will be available to purchase from the Barbie Truck by credit card. Pieces range in price from $12 to $75.

For more information, please visit the Barbie website.