Baltimore-based disability organization brings holiday joy to families with disabilities

BALTIMORE — Bryton Webb is an 11-year-old from Baltimore who loves to play the piano.

"Yeah, like that one song from Beethoven," he explained. "The song I'm learning to play right now is Santa Claus is Coming to Town."

When Bryton was 3 years old he was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

"After the immediate shock and just coming to grips with the diagnosis. I knew that I had to, you know, just jump into gear and look for resources," explained Bryton's mother, Regina Webb.

Later, Regina found The Arc Baltimore, whose mission is to support those with developmental disabilities. With the organization's help, she was able to find resources for her son.

"His physician recommended piano lessons as a possibility to work on hand strengthening, and through the family fund, we were able to pay for those services through piano lessons," explained Regina. "So he's been taking piano lessons for the last several years as a way of strengthening his hands, but it is also teaching them a skill."

Adopt-a-Family Drive

The entire Webb family was also "adopted" through The Arc Baltimore's annual Adopt-a-Family Drive.

"We had over 60 families 'adopted' this year and for us, that is incredible – to be able to support families. And really, the only criteria is a disability designation," explained Christopher Knoerlein the Chief Advancement Officer at The Arc Baltimore.

The program pairs donors, groups, and businesses with Arc families. Then, they are gifted with everything from toys to books to clothes and art supplies for the holidays.

"It is the most diverse group of donors that you could ever imagine," said Knoerlein.

"We're here knowing that parents are the greatest advocates for their children, with developmental disabilities. And The Arc is really just here as a resource just to help whenever necessary. And that's what's important to us."

But for the Webb family, the real gift is knowing there's a village that supports them when they need it most.

"We really appreciate what you do, and I will always be here to be a champion…because you have truly blessed our family," said Regina. "Thank you."

To learn more about The Arc Baltimore, visit their website here.